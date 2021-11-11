Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Attend The Most Festive Holiday Events In Town!

at Saint Kate— The Arts Hotel
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:34:30-05

The holidays are upon us which means it's time to activate your festive mode! Celebrate the Holidays at Saint Kate— The Arts Hotel for a lineup of the most festive and memorable events to celebrate the season! Indulge in a special holiday meal at ARIA with family and friends, bring your kids to a whimsical Brunch with Santa, stock up on the most creative stocking stuffers at the Holiday Marketplace, and more. Joining us today is President and Creative Director of Saint Kate, Dave Caruso who speaks on his love for the hotel and Renee Bebeau who shares more about the upcoming events.

Learn more at www.saintkatearts.com/holidays

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019