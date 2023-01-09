Athlete Turned Advocate

Watch Now
Today we welcome Glendale native Tom Haig to the yellow couch. He wrote "Global Nomad," a memoir. It chronicles Tom's two very different lives. First as one of the world's premier extreme athletes and after a paralyzing accident, as a documentary producer. He lives with disability communities in some of the poorest countries in the world. For more information visit Tom's website.
