At Chula Vista, the Summer Fun Doesn't Have to End!

Chula Vista offers fun year round! Watch as we learn from the Vice President of Chula Vista Resort herself, Krissy Kaminski Sigmund shows all the way you can continue the fun! Chula Vista Resort is a one-stop destination for all things family fun located in Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World.

With attractions, like Dells Zipline Adventures – home of Soar Like an Eagle, a dual-racing zipline, and Rainbow Rapids, a new waterslide featuring futuristic, colorful drops, twist and turns. The resort also features an 18-hole golf course, full-service spa, state of the art meeting facility, and the #1 voted Steakhouse in Wisconsin, Kaminski’s Chop House. It's also "fido friendly" so you don't have to leave your furry friend at home.

To book your endless fun visit https://www.chulavistaresort.com/