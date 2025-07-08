Astrology as a Tool of Self-Awareness

Carmen Turner-Schott, MSW, LISW, is a licensed clinical social worker, Christian astrologer, author, and teacher with a national and international clientele. She is a best-selling author and has written eleven books. Carneb joins us on The Blend to discuss your astrological energy and how it can be used as a tool of self-awareness. Tune in to find out more!

You can preorder her new book, Your Astrological Energy: Maximize the Power of Your Birth Chart, at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Llewlleyn Worldwide.