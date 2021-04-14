Watch
ASSEW UnGala Dinner and a Movie Event

Autism Acceptance Month
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:02:42-04

ASSEW is hosting at the 31st Annual Autism UnGala on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7 p.m.
This VIRTUAL event includes a watch party for the feature film: The Reason I Jump, Café Hollander Restaurants' Lowlands On The Go food options, Popcorn Party Packs, donating, shopping and interactive chat opportunities for attendees!
Join them as they celebrate differences and experience with this immersive film, based on the bestselling book by Naoki Higashida, which explores the lives of non-speaking autistic people around the world.
To learn more we welcome Kelly Backes an ASSEW UnGala committee member and Molly Canan, Lowland Group Director of Events.
Buy your $75 Dinner & A Movie event ticket before 5 p.m. pm Thursday to receive your Party Pack filled with goodies from sponsors including Sendik’s Food Market, Ultimate Confections Chocolatier, your movie code and more!
If you can’t attend, you can still donate and support our mission to improve the lives of all affected by autism.
Order your tickets and dinner to go from your favorite Café Hollander at: www.assew.org/ungala-2021

