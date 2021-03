Are the bride and groom now responsible for explaining any social distancing at the wedding? I was invited to a wedding and cannot attend, do I still have to send a gift? Can you ask for money for your honeymoon?

These are questions many people have when they get the news that a happy couple decided to tie the knot. Luckily, Camille Monk Etiquette Expert and Owner of Children and Youth of Esteem, is here to answer these questions about having, or enjoying someone's big day.