Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for August 13!

Fair
HI: 88°
LO: 71°
Roger Caplinger is the Medical Director for the Milwaukee Brewers, so he's used to dealing with health problems. But now, Roger is the one who needs medical attention; he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This Saturday, there's a special event to build a braver, more supportive world in Roger's honor. Roger joins us to discuss his journey, along with Andy Glab and Meg Pirics to discuss this great event. Check out our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of The Day! To submit your entry, send it to pictures@themorningblend.com.
Check out our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of The Day! To submit your entry, send it to pictures@themorningblend.com.