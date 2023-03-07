Art In The Burg Is This Weekend

Cedarburg High School Art Department and The Fine Arts Boosters (FAB) are pleased to present the 10th annual Art in the Burg fine art and craft fair, where you can enjoy shopping for many different types of art, in many price ranges. Art in the Burg will be held in the Cedarburg High School Field House on Saturday, March 11, from 10-4 pm. Admission is $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

We are joined by Karen Miorin and Carol Storck who will give us a preview of the show. 70 artists are participating, exhibiting and selling original works.

All proceeds raised at Art in the Burg are used to support fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School through the Fine Arts Boosters (FAB). FAB is the booster club that supports band, choir, drama and visual arts at CHS. We award grants to CHS fine arts departments to supplement their school funding. Fund scholarships for

high school students attending summer camps focused on the arts. Provide monetary gifts to the CHS Fine Arts Departments. Underwrite Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund (CCSF) scholarships for graduating fine art students.

@artintheburg on FB and Instagram