The Museum of Wisconsin Art presents Art & Chalk Fest — a FREE two-day live arts festival perfect for the whole family on Saturday and Sunday! Watch chalk artists create chalk masterpieces right before your eyes. You can experience live art demos and art activities fit for all ages. It's a great event to support Wisconsin artists by purchasing original art at an artist booth. Lizzie Roehrs and Anwar Floyd-Pruitt join us to talk about this 6th annual event. This event also gets you free admission to the Museum of Wisconsin Art all weekend long. If you join as a Member Plus you will get a free gift.

Attend Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI 53095

This weekend Saturday, August 19 at 10-5 and Sunday, August 20 at 10-4

