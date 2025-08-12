The Art and Chalk Fest 2025 is a free, two-day, live arts festival that takes place annually in West Bend, Wisconsin. The event attracts over 20,000 visitors to the Museum of Wisconsin Art, featuring nearly 20 chalk artists and dozens of artisans and makers for a celebration of the state's arts and culture. In addition to the chalk art and artist demos, Art & Chalk Fest offers live music, a beer garden, Food Truck Alley, and a family-friendly Activity Zone. Finally, festival attendees will receive free museum admission on Saturday and Sunday, where they can enjoy MOWA’s featured exhibition, Dormant Season, a collection of black and white photographs by Erinn Springer.

August 16 - 17, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Museum of Wisconsin Art.

For more information, visit MOWA