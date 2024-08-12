Brianna Fischer and Anwar Floyd-Pruitt from the Museum of Wisconsin Art join the show today to talk about an fun upcoming event! This Saturday, August 17th is the annual Art and Chalk Fest! The Art and Chalk Fest is a free, two-day live arts festival that takes place annually in West Bend, Wisconsin. The event draws over 20,000 visitors to the Museum of Wisconsin Art and features nearly 20 chalk artists and dozens of artisans and makers for a celebration of the arts and culture of our state. In addition to the chalk art and artist demos, Art & Chalk Fest offers live music, a beer garden, Food Truck Alley, and a family-friendly Activity Zone. Finally, festival attendees will receive free museum admission on Saturday and Sunday where they can enjoy MOWA’s featured exhibitions, Weaving a Legacy: Ho-Chunk Black Ash Basketry, and Mirrors, Not Windows: Photography by Asher Imtiaz.

When you vote for your favorite chalk artist at the fest, you will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a FREE CREW Membership. There will be five lucky winners this year. Remember, festival and museum admission is free!

For more information, visit wisconsinart.org/art-chalk-fest/.