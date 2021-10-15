Are You Ready for Some Remodeling or Home Improvement Projects?

For those who have indoor and outdoor remodeling or home improvement plans in mind, the NARI Home & Remodeling Show is the place to find qualified, trusted, local professionals who can do the job right. This year’s show runs Oct. 15-17 at the Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. More than 70 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide guidance, solutions and creative suggestions. In fact, now is the time for homeowners to line up contractors for their 2022 home improvement and remodeling projects.

Diane Welhouse is the executive director of Nari Milwaukee, she joins us to give an overview of the show.

Participating exhibitors at the NARI Home & Remodeling Show run the gamut of remodeling and home improvement services and products – from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical and more.

Last year in the midst of the pandemic, homeowners were rolling up their sleeves to tackle various DIY projects in and around their home. After that brief stint, many quickly realized the benefits of working with a professional, experienced contractor.

Tickets for the 2021 Home & Remodeling Show are just $8 online when purchased in advance online at narimilwaukeehomeshow.com. Tickets purchased at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for those age 60 and older. Children age 17 and younger and active military, retired military, veterans, first responders and medical personnel (with I.D. presented at the door) are free.

