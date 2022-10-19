Are You Getting Enough Physical Activity?

Despite a wealth of research showing how even moderate amounts of physical activity can lead to better health and longer life, millions of Americans don't get enough of it. The CDC released results of a study earlier this year that showed that more than 1 in 5 U.S. adults are inactive. Given the lack of physical activity is associated with pain and stiffness, and higher raters of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and some cancers, it's critical for people to move so they can achieve the many health benefits of regular physical activity.

The American Physical Therapy Association launched their #ChoosePT campaign to help encourage people to live more active lifestyles and provide them with the tools and resources needed to engage in physical activity. Physical therapists are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. Physical Therapist Carrie Pagliano joins us to talk about being active. For more information, please visit ChoosePT.com

