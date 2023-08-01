Are You Getting Enough Nutrients?

Registered Dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth joins us live from Standard Process organic farm, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company, to discuss the importance of a nutritional diet. Nutrient-dense foods are essential for good health; however, most Americans are missing key nutrients from their diets. In fact, over 80% of the population’s diets are low in vegetables, fruits, and dairy. In celebration of National Wellness Month, she discusses the importance of whole food nutrition and easy ways to help fill nutritional gaps. Frances also goes over some basic steps to build healthy, balanced meals.

