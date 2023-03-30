Are You Financially Ready For Retirement?

As another indication of the long-term impact the pandemic has had on the well-being of Americans, the latest Retirement Savings Assessment conducted by Fidelity Investments® shows that America’s Retirement Score has declined from the all-time high reported [newsroom.fidelity.com] when the study was last conducted in 2020.

Even with this dip, however, retirement preparedness has come a long way since Fidelity’s first Retirement Preparedness study was first conducted back in 2006. While the recent results show a drop from 2020, there are two contributing factors that have impacted this year’s score: some people are saving less, and some are investing more conservatively (particularly Millennials), which are natural reactions given all that has taken place in the world.

Rita Assaf – Vice President of Retirement and College Leadership at Fidelity Investments will discuss the findings of this year’s study, including how people can quickly figure out where they stand. To take a quick quiz to see where you stand click here.

