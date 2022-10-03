Are Neuropathy Symptoms Affecting You?

So many things can cause neuropathy. Diabetes, surgery, infection and alcoholism are a few of the culprits.

Over 24 million people suffer from peripheral neuropathy each year and is commonly considered permanent. Can it be treated or reversed? Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution.

Today, Dr. Evan Norum joins us as the co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy. They serve the Wisconsin community and can evaluate and diagnose patients.

Call 262-800-5383 OR TEXT TINGLE TO 21000 for a special offer. They will do a $49 special for the first 25 callers if you mention the Morning Blend. This includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays if needed and reports of finding.

For more information visit www.advantageneuropathy.com.

