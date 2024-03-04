Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Are Healthy Foods Stopping You from Losing Weight?

New You Health and Wellness
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 11:47:01-05

At-home food sensitivity testing became popular a few years ago and you would often see commercials recommending the method, but new research shows at-home food sensitivity tests are not as reliable as you'd think. Kim Springer and Stacey Roberts join the show today to talk about how New You Health and Wellness offers a variety of holistic options to help with pain and weight loss.

Right now when you book and attend a consultaion at New You Health and Wellness, they will give you a three month cleanse kit valued at $100 for free! All you have to do is mention The Morning Blend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo