Arch Solar Celebrates 20th Anniversary with a Solar-powered Mobile Workstation in Milwaukee Parks

Morning Blend Correspondent Andrea Boehlke joins us along with Andy Holmstrom from Arch Solar to tell us about how the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Arch Solar, a Milwaukee-based solar company, is celebrating 20 years in business with a solar-powered outdoor workstation for employees. You can find Arch’s energy experts at various parks throughout Milwaukee the week of July 10 – July 14. Employees will be able to show passersby the sun access on their house and provide answers to any questions residents have about solar.

Arch Solar was competitively selected as an installer for the 2023 Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee Group Buy Program, sponsored by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office. Through this program, homeowners receive a higher rate discount on their system as more Milwaukee residents go solar.

You can still find solar trailers today and tomorrow at the locations and times listed below:

Thursday, July 13: Pere Marquette Park, Downtown from 9am - 5pm

Friday, July 14: Grant Park, South Milwaukee from 9am - 5pm

