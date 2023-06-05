Approach Brain Awareness Month with Self-Care

Former Governor of Wisconsin, now Crusader for Alzheimer Caregivers, Marty Schreiber joins us to discuss June as Brain Awareness Month and marking June 21 as The Longest Day. Marty’s objective are to reinforce the importance of caregivers taking care of themselves, help them focus on capturing moments of joy, teach them to let go of the person with Alzheimer’s who once was, and embrace the person who now is. On June 21, the Alzheimer's Association asks that you help by donating or by taking care of yourself. Marty is available to speak to businesses, churches, schools, clubs, and other organizations. For more information, visit online at My Two Elaines.