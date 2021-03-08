Menu

Apply for One of the Biggest Internships in Milwaukee

With Northwestern Mutual and the Lueder Financial Group
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:13:03-05

As it starts to feel more and more like spring, parents and their college students are hoping to find an internship that matters. Fortunately one of the biggest names in Milwaukee has internship opportunities for those looking to start a career in financial planning. Northwestern Mutual is accepting applications right now, and who better to explain the benefits of an internship than Matt Lueder, Managing Partner at Lueder Financial Group? Today he joins us to go over the application process and what hopeful students can expect from the internship.

The Lueder Financial Group is looking for people to join the Design to Inspire (MACC) Committee! This is a yearly fashion show and luncheon to raise money for childhood cancer and other blood disorder research. If you don't have the ability to join the planning committee that's fine too! You can join in on the event and learn more at womenformacc.com.

Lueder Financial Group is also holding their Annual Fairways and Feast on June 21, 2021, save the date!

