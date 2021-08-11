Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Another Must-See Spot at the Fair!

At the Case IH Coliseum
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:39:09-04

Many people head to the Wisconsin State Fair to visit the adorable animals! If you walk past the Case IH Coliseum, chances are you’ll find some cattle and horses preparing for an event. Case IH is a Wisconsin-based company that produces tractors, harvesters, and other equipment for farms of all sizes in the U.S. and around the world. Every year, they are proud supporters of the Wisconsin State Fair, sponsoring the Coliseum. Joining us today is Regional Sales Director Nate Weinkauf, and he’ll share more about Case IH’s mission and the special events coming up this week.

When you’re at the Fair, stop by and see Case IH in the Coliseum. For more information, visit WIStateFair.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019