Another Must-See Spot at the Fair!

Many people head to the Wisconsin State Fair to visit the adorable animals! If you walk past the Case IH Coliseum, chances are you’ll find some cattle and horses preparing for an event. Case IH is a Wisconsin-based company that produces tractors, harvesters, and other equipment for farms of all sizes in the U.S. and around the world. Every year, they are proud supporters of the Wisconsin State Fair, sponsoring the Coliseum. Joining us today is Regional Sales Director Nate Weinkauf, and he’ll share more about Case IH’s mission and the special events coming up this week.

When you’re at the Fair, stop by and see Case IH in the Coliseum. For more information, visit WIStateFair.com.