Annual Walk Against Addiction

The Annual Ethan's Run/Walk Against Addiction (ERAA) is in honor of Robin Monson-Dupuis's son, Ethan Monson-Dupuis, who died on December 26, 2016 at the age 25 of an accidental heroin overdose, a victim of the opioid epidemic. ERAA started in 2018 to raise awareness that addiction is a brain disease, not a character flaw or lack of willpower. They also want to reduce the stigma of addiction, which is a barrier for people with disease of addiction to seek treatment and be treated with compassion and respect.

Robin Monson-Dupuis joins us to discuss Ethan's Run/Walk Against Addiction on August 6, 2022. Virtual or in-person at Konkel Park in Greenfield. To sign up for the event, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Greenfield/EthansRunAgainstAddiction