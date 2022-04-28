Annual Spring Train Jamboree

A day of flowers and fun! See what there is at Shady Lane Greenhouse for your 2022 garden. Explore the possibilities for your personal vegetable or flower garden. Come and enjoy the Midwest's largest g-scale model railroad display at the Spring Train Jamboree on Saturday, April 30 from 10am-3pm.

Heidi Hornung is the manager of Shady Lane Greenhouse and joins us to discuss the perfect outing for kids of all ages. At the Spring Train Jamboree, there will be activities for kids and plant some love for mom because Mother's Day is coming up. Music and food are on the menu. Rain or shine, Shady Lane is the place to be. For more information, please visit shadylanegreenhouse.com

