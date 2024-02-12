The Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin is hosting their Annual Sneaker Soiree Gala! The Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program designed to enhance girls in 3rd - 8th grades social, psychological and physical skills. Girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they physically & emotionally prepare for the end-of-season celebratory 5K event. Girls on the Run Board Vice Chair Tenia Fisher joins us along side sisters Sophia & Sydney who are participants from Horace Mann Elementary School to discuss how the event works to serve over 2,600 girls locally each year!

Registration for the Annual Sneaker Soiree Gala is open from February 19th until February 22nd. They are also still accepting sponsors and donated items! For more information on how you can make a difference in the lives of over 2,600 3rd - 8th grade girls, visit www.girlsontherunsoutheasternwi.org/sneakersoiree.