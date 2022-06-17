Annual Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade

Juneteenth is a federal legal holiday as of June 15, 2021. After the Senate unanimously passed a resolution, President Biden signed it into law two days later. The federal holiday is June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. Nina Johnson, Wisconsin Branch Banking Market Leader from US Bank, joins us to discuss Juneteenth and what it means to US Bank. For more information please visit Usbank.com/access-commitment