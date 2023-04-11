Animal Centric Programs For All

The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals is amazing any time of year, but it is especially beautiful in spring! Join us in nature for one of our animal-centric programs, designed for every age person to enjoy. Heather Thomack is the HAWS Director of Education. She is here today to tell us about some of the awesome programs available from Family Adventure Series to Tales by the Fire!
Join us in nature!
HAWS Schallock Center for Animals
Delafield, Wisconsin
Learn more and get involved at hawspets.org/schallockcenter
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 11:37:55-04
