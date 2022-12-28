An Organization Responding to Increasing Family Needs

Chosen opened its second Family Closet location in West Allis in March due to the increase of foster family needs. Amalie Bowling, Co-founder and Vice President of Programming and Karen Schlindwein Vice President of Education and Development shares more about it.

Open Hearts, Open Homes Gala celebrates the work of foster and adoptive families and raises awareness of the need for more families to step up to care for children. The gala features auctions, raffles, inspiring family stories, dinner and so much more!

