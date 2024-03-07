An Organic Farmer's Market That Delivers Year-Round!

Are you interested in getting organic produce delivered to you year-round? Brewers Organics is the premier organic, and locally sourced, produce delivery service based out of Milwaukee. Owner Julie Dietlin joins us live in studio to talk about how they work not only with certified organic farms from around the country, but also with our local farmers in Wisconsin who use natural growing methods. They currently serve Southeast Wisconsin and Madison, but we continue to grow and add new communities.

Brewers Organic's mission is to make organic produce accessible to everyone. They strive to create an online "farmer's market" where you can support many Wisconsin producers. In their shop, you will find add-on options that include everything from local meat to WI eggs, cheese, milk, bread and so much more! Additionally, Brewers Organics donates hundreds of dollars in produce to support our local charities and food banks.

Right now, Brewers Organics is offering a special discount to Morning Blend viewers. All you have to do is visit their website, brewersorganics.com and select your box of choice. Then enter code: MORNINGBLEND50 to receive 50% off your first box!

