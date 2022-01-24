An Intriguing Film From Two Milwaukee Natives!

Kaylee Crossfire is a multi talented musician and entrepreneur from Milwaukee who has been featured on networks such as Netflix, and is now making her acting debut in the new film “Untangled” which is executive produced and directed by Milwaukee's own Ramon Sloan of Swift Motion Pictures. Untangled follows a man who’s experiencing strained relationships with his family and two women who are all seeking attention from him in ways that he’s never provided. Kaylee discusses what it was like having such a major role for her acting debut and and Ramon shares the inspiration behind the film.

Untangled is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Tubi!