An Internship Opportunity For Those With A Passion For Wildlife

The Wildlife In Need Center provides wildlife rehabilitation to injured, orphaned or sick Wisconsin wildlife with the intent to release them back to the wild. Their education programs share information about wildlife and spread wildlife wisdom about the best ways to help our wildlife neighbors. The Wildlife In Need Center is excited to offer a Wildlife Practicum Program with our Wildlife Care Internships. The internship at Wildlife in Need Center provides hands-on training in basic wildlife rehabilitation skills. Interns in this program will work under the supervision of professional wildlife rehabilitators and trained wildlife caregivers. Executive Director, Kim Banach and Director of Animal Care, Elisa Fosco share what makes a good candidate for the internship and what interns will be doing.