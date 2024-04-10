An Inspirational Fashion Show

Aurora Health Care will host Hope Shining Blue on April 24 that celebrates the healing journeys and hope for survivors of violence, as well as recognize the dedicated work of Aurora Healing Center and Advocacy Services. Sharain Anderson and Simmone Kilgore join us to discuss how April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and details of the event. The 11th annual event raises funds to support critical emergency and healing services. More than $1 million has been raised by the annual event that has helped Aurora Healing Center & Advocacy Services care for more than 10,000 survivors. The event coincides with Denim Day, which brings international attention to the impact of sexual violence. The atmosphere is casual, and the evening includes high-energy music, food stations and a one-of-a-kind, inspirational runway fashion show featuring survivors who share their stories.

The event will take place from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Eagles Ballroom, 2401 W Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. Tickets are available at donate.aahgiving.org/hopeshiningblue.

