An Inside Look at The NEW Waters of Pewaukee

We are at The Waters of Pewaukee Independent Living Cottages and Campus to take a look at what it will be like to live in the lush, natural campus setting that was once a farm. This senior living facility is new and will open in April of 2023. It is the 13th Community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from Independent Living to Assisted Living to Memory Care. Be among the first ten viewers to call and schedule a tour of the Cottages TODAY and upon completion, you'll receive a Gift Voucher for a complimentary culinary experience for two known as "The Chef Demo," where you get to taste the excellent food at The Waters, as you also learn about another country. For more information, visit online at The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living.

THE WATERS SENIOR LIVING IS HIRING!

Come to the Main Community Building

Tuesday, March 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm

&

Wednesday, March 22 from 10 am to 2 pm

If you’re seeking an exciting career as a Concierge, Caregiver,

Dining Server or Housekeeper, come explore what The Waters has to offer!

