An Innovative Approach to Women's Health

Revitalize Physical Therapy is a women’s health clinic that specializes in treating common issues that occur throughout a woman’s lifespan such as incontinence, pelvic pain, prolapse and back or hip pain. Their pelvic floor physical therapists, treat women during preconception, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause and everything in between.

They take a whole-body, cohesive approach to treatment that involves more than just the physical impairment. Their innovative approach to care addresses other wellness components such as gut health, stress, and nutritional factors in order to help women live healthy, active lives!

Today Dr. Brenda Heinecke joins us to talk about pelvic floor health.

