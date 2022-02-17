An Important Conversation About Body Image

Today kids feel pressure to have the perfect body at an incredibly early age. They’re psychologically and emotionally burdened by social media, peer pressure, and an unbelievable stream of information. How do we help kids feel confident and develop healthy views of their bodies? Psychologist and best-selling author, Dr. John Duffy joins us to share specific tips for parents, educators and others to help young people develop healthy body images.

Dr. Duffy is the author of Parenting The New Teen In The Age Of Anxiety. You can get his book and find his podcast "Better" on his website DrJohnDuffy.com