An Immersive Art Experience Debuts at Summerfest

FuzzPop Workshop is a multimedia production studio based out of Milwaukee that specializes in immersive local art. Their creative team has produced "Deep Lake Future" and "Yield" which are immersive art experiences that people can walk through and take in visuals that include interactive sculptural elements, projection mapping and more. This year, the "Yield" experience will be held at Summerfest near the South Gate of Henry Maier Festival Park and will be accessible with festival admission.

“Yield” is a cosmic cornfield that immerses visitors in a glowing maze of light, sound, and sculpture. Yield draws on childhood memories of getting lost in fields of corn and turns that familiar memory into an otherworldly experience. The large-scale artwork combines tens of thousands of LEDs with a multi-channel sound system, moving light and sound through the space, creating a dreamlike, immersive experience. Joining us today to talk more about FuzzPop Workshop, their "Yield" cosmic cornfield and future events is Daniel Murray, Founder and Creative Director.

For more information on the FuzzPop Workshop and their cosmic cornfield at Summerfest please visit their website at www.fuzzpopworkshop.com