An Eye‑Opening Walk Through the Zoo

Walk through the Milwaukee County Zoo while supporting sight and eye preservation! Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight through vision screenings, public education, and connections to follow-up eye care.

EyeWalk for Sight will take place Saturday, September 12th at the Milwaukee County Zoo! Enjoy a walk through the zoo while helping ensure Wisconsin children and adults have access to vision screenings and the care they need.

Buy your ticket here: EyeWalk for Sight 2026

