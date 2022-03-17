An Eye Opening Epidemic Impacting Children

Chief Optometrist At North Shore Eye Health and Wellness, Kyle Ross joins us today.

He is sharing and discussing the emergence of the myopia epidemic among our children, its impact on public health (increased risk for ocular disease) as well as the new and exciting treatment modalities available to slow down this disease process. Dr. Ross sees a rise of near-sightedness in young children.

Call the clinic to schedule your child's initial myopia control consult ( 262-421-4412) to determine the best treatment option for them. Mention this segment to receive a free consult. More information about myopia control can be found on their website, www.northshore-eye.com