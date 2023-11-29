An Exciting Grand Opening - Avery and Birch Beauty Studios!

Jennifer Jansen, owner and Delanie Ford, Director of Operations join us to talk about the exciting grand opening of Avery and Birch Beauty Studios! Located at 10901 W. Sunsent Ln in Greenfield, the building offers so many ammenities like a coffee bar, a beautiful lobby and more! There are also Beauty Suites for lease and different luxury, private Salon Suites for Beauty Professionals and businesses located in the building. Avery and Birch is redefining salon suite rentals, offering a luxurious, comfortable experience for customers and tenants!

The grand opening and open house will be on November 30 from 4-7pm! Visit averyandbirch.com for more information!

10901 w Sunset ln, Greenfield