An Event to Help Kids Race Toward Success!

Whether you’re looking to walk, run, or ride your bike, the Lad Lake Kettle Classic is the perfect way to stay active and support a great cause. This year, the 8th annual Kettle Classic Bike Walk Run Event theme is “Stronger, Together”. The event helps youth and their families reach their potential and live responsibly. Joining us today to share more about Lad Lake’s mission and the upcoming event is Executive Vice President, Donelle Hauser, and Founder of Kettle Moraine Cycling Club, Tod Kolinski.

The Kettle Classic is on June 19, 2021, but the deadline to register is June 11. There will be no day of registration this year, so don’t forget to pre-register! You can visit LadLake.org or call 414-763-3447 for more information.