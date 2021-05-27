Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

An Event to Help Kids Race Toward Success!

The Lad Lake Kettle Classic Bike Walk Run Event
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:24:25-04

Whether you’re looking to walk, run, or ride your bike, the Lad Lake Kettle Classic is the perfect way to stay active and support a great cause. This year, the 8th annual Kettle Classic Bike Walk Run Event theme is “Stronger, Together”. The event helps youth and their families reach their potential and live responsibly. Joining us today to share more about Lad Lake’s mission and the upcoming event is Executive Vice President, Donelle Hauser, and Founder of Kettle Moraine Cycling Club, Tod Kolinski.

The Kettle Classic is on June 19, 2021, but the deadline to register is June 11. There will be no day of registration this year, so don’t forget to pre-register! You can visit LadLake.org or call 414-763-3447 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019