An Event to Celebrate Baby Animals!

The Wildlife In Need Center has officially reopened, and they’re accepting wildlife patients once again! To celebrate, they’re holding a summer baby fundraiser event on July 24. Visitors can peek at some adorable baby mammals, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and more. Kim Banach and Debbie Verhalen from the Wildlife In Need Center join us today to preview the event and discuss how the public can get involved.

To learn more about the Wildlife In Need Center’s summer baby fundraiser and grand re-opening event on July 24, visit helpingwildlife.org or call 262-965-3090.