An Event Honoring Those Who Have battled Cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary nonprofit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. Mike Meinolf and Kortney Hamm are here to tell us about their upcoming event, Light The Night. It is LLS’s largest premier event that brings the community together as a reminder that no one fights cancer alone. Together everyone helps honor, celebrate, and remember those who’ve battled cancer. LTN is unique because it takes place after dark and features illuminated lanterns in Gold (remembrance), White (survivors), and Red (supporters). It’s truly a breathtaking site. All registered participants get a lantern.

Events and times are listed below:

October 6, 2022 at Henry Maier Festival Park

5:00 PM - Festival Activities Begin/Grounds open

7:15 PM – Opening Ceremony Begins

Walk Begins (immediately after Opening Ceremony)

8:00 PM – Fireworks Show (immediately after Walk)

10:00 PM – Event Ends https://www.lightthenight.org/events/milwaukee

Fundraising page link: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/wi/SEWI22/mmeinolf [pages.lls.org]

