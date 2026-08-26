An Evening of Wine, Music, and Nature Under the Stars

A unique evening celebrating nature, community, and conservation is returning this fall. Women and Wine in the Woods is back for its third year, offering guests an unforgettable experience in the beautiful surroundings of Lapham Peak.

Melissa Jarecki, Vice President of Friends of Lapham Peak and Coordinator of the Hausmann Nature Center, joins us to share what attendees can look forward to at this year's event. Guests will enjoy fine wine, delicious food, live music, exciting raffle and silent auction items, and a candlelit stroll through the autumn woods.

The fundraiser supports the Hausmann Nature Center, which provides educational programs, exhibits, and opportunities for visitors to connect with nature throughout the year. Melissa discusses what's new for 2026 and how funds raised directly benefit the center's mission and programs.

Women and Wine in the Woods takes place Thursday, September 17, with VIP Early Access from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and General Admission from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For tickets and event information, visit https://www.laphampeakfriends.org