An Enneagram Journey

with Author Ian Morgan Cron
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:04:40-04

Ian Morgan Cron is a bestselling author, psychotherapist, Enneagram teacher, Episcopal priest, and the host of the wildly popular podcast, "Typology," which has over 17 million downloads. His books include the Enneagram primer The Road Back to You, the novel Chasing Francis, the spiritual memoir Jesus, My Father, the CIA, and Me, and The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self (December 2021).

Known for his transparency, humor, and depth of insight into the inner workings of the human heart and mind, Ian uses the Enneagram personality typing system as a tool to help people cultivate self-awareness and find happiness.
Today he will discuss his new book "An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self."

