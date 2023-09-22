An Easy Way to Treat Diabetes in Cats

It's important to keep your pets as healthy as can be, today Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD will be telling us the warning signs for cat diabetes, and how to treat this. Approximately 600,000 cats in the U.S will be diagnosed with diabetes in their lifetime. A simple way to remember the warning signs are by thinking MEOW:

More drinking and urinating

Excessive appetite

Overweight, but sudden

Weight loss

Elanco is making pet history, Bexacat - or bexaglifozin tablets is the first and only oral prescription medication tablet treating cat diabetes in the easiest way possible. Bexacat can improve quality of life and help owners feel more comfortable with daily treatment. For more information visit https://yourpetandyou.elanco.com/us/our-products/bexacat