An Easy Way to Ham Up Lunch or Dinner

Jones Dairy Farm a seventh generation family owned business in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage and other breakfast meats for over 135 years using simple, all-natural ingredients. With Easter approaching, their Uncured Ham offers a delicious everyday alternative to the traditional holiday ham. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm demonstrates how to make Honey Dijon Ham & Swiss Sliders, a flavorful and easy-to-make dish perfect for any occasion. These bite-sized sliders are ideal for feeding a crowd, whether you're watching March Madness or enjoying a quick weeknight meal. They're also a great way to repurpose leftover Easter ham and add some extra flavor to your meals.

