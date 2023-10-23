An Easier Way to Organize!

Entertaining guests this holiday season is much easier with organized storage space! ShelfGenie can make your space feel so much bigger by giving you 50% more storage and better accessibility to the items in your cabinets. ShelfGenie can do custom glide-out shelves for new and existing cabinets to fit your home just right! Andrea Boehlke, ShelfGenie Designer Laura Richter and customer Margo Roslawski join us to talk about the solutions that were installed in Margo's home and how it made her life easier and added more storage space to her home.

Schedule your free design consultation today and receive half off your installations when your design includes 5 or more classic or designer glide-outs.

For more information, please call 414-973-2618 or visit ShelfGenie.com/MorningBlend

