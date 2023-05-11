An Award-Winning Short Film

Don't Lose Faith is the first short film created by the Alverno College Creative Arts in Practice major. Alverno's goal is to introduce young women to the male-dominated world of film with the goal of creating and nurturing diverse female filmmakers. Maria Diaz is the lead actress and is a nursing student at Alverno. She has received two best actress nominations! Today she talks about this film with Tom Reed. Reed is the chair of Creative and Performing Arts at Alverno.