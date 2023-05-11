Don't Lose Faith is the first short film created by the Alverno College Creative Arts in Practice major. Alverno's goal is to introduce young women to the male-dominated world of film with the goal of creating and nurturing diverse female filmmakers. Maria Diaz is the lead actress and is a nursing student at Alverno. She has received two best actress nominations! Today she talks about this film with Tom Reed. Reed is the chair of Creative and Performing Arts at Alverno.
An Award-Winning Short Film
Produced by Alverno College and Ghostfire Entertainment
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:29:02-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.