An Award-Winning Author Combining Sports and Poetry

Kwame Alexander took the literary world by surprise with his Newbery award-winning, "The Crossover"; a sports novel written in verse. Seeing this unlikely blend of sports and poetry turning scores of readers into poetry lovers, he prevailed through over 20 rejections by top publishers before scoring his New York Times bestselling middle-grade debut! Fans kept begging for more, so he recently put out "Rebound", the prequel to "The Crossover". We're so excited to welcome Kwame to The Morning Blend for a fun chat and a spoken word performance.

You can see Kwame Alexander tonight, April 9 at Boswell Book Company at 6:30pm. For more information on Kwame and "Rebound", visit KwameAlexander.com.