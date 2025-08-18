An Author Heals Grief Through "Letters to Betty"

Author Mary Bub, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her book Letters to Betty, and some wisdom from her own grief journey.

The book is a collection of letters written during the grieving process, offering insight and vulnerability that many can relate to. Mary shares what helped her through the process and finding happiness in the little things in life. Mary has another book, And So It Goes, which continues through the healing process.

Books are available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Green Heart Press Living

