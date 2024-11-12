An Alternative to Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner!

Looking for an easy alternative to cooking Thanksgiving dinner? Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Casino Hotel will be hosting a Thanksgiving Buffet! This will take place on Thursday November 28th from 1pm-8pm. This buffet is for both adults and children, reservations are recommended.

Check out Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee Wisconsinfor more information on their Thanksgiving Buffets and other great events happening at Potawatomi Casino Hotel!